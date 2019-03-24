Jussier Formiga Feels Henry Cejudo’s Champ-Champ Effort Is Money Grab

Jussier Formiga made a statement at UFC Nashville, but it won’t be enough for him to get a crack at Henry Cejudo immediately.

Last night (March 23), Formiga went one-on-one with Deiveson Figueiredo on the main card of UFC Nashville. While Figueiredo was the favorite, Formiga certainly wasn’t viewed as an easy task. Formiga proved just why with his one-sided unanimous decision victory over Figueiredo.

Formiga Questions Cejudo’s Motives In “Champ-Champ” Effort

Following UFC Nashville, UFC president Dana White said Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes is likely for the bantamweight title with Formiga vs. Joseph Benavidez in the pipeline. Speaking to reporters, Formiga said Cejudo isn’t interested in building his legacy (via MMAJunkie.com)

“I think this thing Cejudo is doing, of fighting at 135, is more for him to make money. I think a true champion fights in their division. If he moves up to 135, I want to fight for the (interim) title, against whomever it is. With Benavidez or whomever it is.”

Cejudo was already a flyweight title holder, but his stock soared when he finished former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. While it looked like Cejudo vs. Dillashaw II at 135 pounds seemed to be next, Dillashaw failed a drug test and vacated his gold.

Do you think Jussier Formiga is being dealt a bad hand?