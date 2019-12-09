Justin Gaethje Admits Conor McGregor’s Return ‘Good For The Sport’

Justin Gaethje hasn’t had many kind words for Conor McGregor, but he won’t deny the “Notorious” one’s impact on the sport of mixed martial arts.

McGregor is scheduled to make his return on Jan. 18 against Donald Cerrone. The welterweight clash will headline UFC 246 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’ll be McGregor’s first bout since being submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov back in Oct. 2018 in a failed bid to become a two-fight UFC lightweight champion.

Gaethje Talks Positive Impact McGregor’s Return Has

MMAJunkie spoke to Gaethje, who said that McGregor’s return is good for the sport of MMA as a whole (via BJPenn.com).

“The truth is, I mean it’s good for the sport in general. He’s a true superstar. It’s good to have him back,” Gaethje said.

Gaethje went on to say that McGregor should be chasing fights that draw him money such as one against Jorge Masvidal.

“I’m glad it’s at 170. When I saw it was at 170 I was not disappointed at all. Maybe he’s shooting for the BMF belt or something. That’s cool. I think he should do fights just like that. So it’s cool,” Gaethje said.

Gaethje has been firm in his stance believing he will get the winner of the UFC lightweight title bout between champion Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. That bout will take place on April 18 in Brooklyn, NY.