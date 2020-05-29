Justin Gaethje: Beating Khabib & Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Legendary’

Justin Gaethje believes he can forge his own legacy with two massive victories.

Gaethje is the interim UFC lightweight champion and he’s due for a title unification bout later this year. “The Highlight” captured interim gold by defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Gaethje became the first fighter to beat Ferguson since May 2012. On top of that, he is the first man to defeat Ferguson via TKO.

Gaethje Thinks Wins Over Khabib & McGregor Would Be ‘Legendary’

Gaethje has had some heated words with McGregor but he values his legacy more than settling a grudge. Appearing on Joe Rogan’s JRE MMA Show, Gaethje said that wins over Nurmagomedov and McGregor would leave no doubt as to who is the lightweight king (h/t MMAFighting).

“I could fight him [Conor McGregor] right now if I wanted to. Everyone is going to say that I’m lying, that if it was there I would take it. Daniel Cormier said that the other day. I’m not that fighter. For one, I have an opportunity to do something that can be unmatched in the history of our sport. To go in there, to come off the circumstances, to beat Tony like I did, go beat Khabib, go beat Conor, that’s legendary. . .”

Gaethje went on to say that he’d have one of the best runs in UFC history if he can defeat Nurmagomedov and McGregor. “The Highlight” feels McGregor would accept a bout against him but he also said the “Notorious” one had his chance to fight him instead of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone back in January, so now he must wait.

The title unification bout between Gaethje and Nurmagomedov isn’t likely to happen until September. Nurmagomedov had plans to return as early as July but his father’s health has deteriorated and he has held off on those plans.

Do you think Justin Gaethje can defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor?