Justin Gaethje Blasts Conor McGregor: ‘You Are A Sh*t Human, Father, & Husband’

Justin Gaethje isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor calling for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Moscow.

Yesterday (Sept. 7), Nurmagomedov took on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight title unification bout. “The Eagle” ended up submitting Poirier in the third round. Speaking to reporters after UFC 242, UFC president Dana White said Tony Ferguson is next in line unless negotiations go awry. If that were the case, then the promotion would turn to Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II.

Gaethje Rips McGregor Over Calling For Title Rematch

McGregor took to his Twitter account to call for a rematch with “The Eagle.” Gaethje had a scathing response.

😂 you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

Gaethje’s words for McGregor don’t come off as a major surprise. “The Highlight’s” manager is Ali Abdelaziz, who has a personal beef with McGregor which boiled over at a media-only UFC 229 press conference last year. McGregor also claimed that the UFC was looking at booking him against Gaethje in July, but it never materialized.

For now, Gaethje will have to focus on Donald Cerrone. He’ll go one-on-one with “Cowboy” on Sept. 14. The lightweight tilt is set to headline UFC Vancouver.