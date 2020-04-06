Justin Gaethje Briefly Speaks On New UFC 249 Main Event

Justin Gaethje made things short and sweet when reacting to his short-notice UFC 249 booking against Tony Ferguson.

The UFC is pushing through with an event on April 18. Ferguson was supposed to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. Plans changed when “The Eagle” couldn’t get out of Russia due to a travel ban. Earlier today (April 6), the UFC announced Ferguson vs. Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight gold.

Justin Gaethje Reacts To UFC 249 Booking

Gaethje took to his Twitter account to give a brief reaction to the short-notice booking against “El Cucuy.”

“#forthepeople I’m terrified and I f*cken love it. #ufc.”

UFC 249 is still without a location. A new report suggests that the UFC brass is confident that the location will be set in stone within the coming days. It’s also noted that the location will likely be on the West Coast of the United States and could play host to more UFC events amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaethje is riding a three-fight winning streak. All three wins have come by way of knockout or TKO in the first round. He’s stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick in that span.

Meanwhile, Ferguson is on a 12-fight winning streak. He hasn’t suffered a loss since May 2012. In his last outing, Ferguson earned a second-round TKO victory over Cerrone.

UFC president Dana White has said that some changes will be made to the UFC 249 card. While he hasn’t revealed which fights will be replaced, he did say the promotion is looking at moving Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik to the card. White plans on revealing an updated card later today. We’ll update you if the UFC boss follows through.

Currently, the planned co-main event is a rematch between former UFC strawweight champions Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas. Back in May 2019, Andrade took the 115-pound gold from Namajunas with a KO slam at UFC 237. We’ll also update you if that changes.

What do you make of the last-minute booking of Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight championship?