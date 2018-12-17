Justin Gaethje Calls Out “Raging B**ch” Al Iaquinta

In the main event of UFC Milwaukee, Al Iaquinta pulled off the upset with a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Lee. This win would seemingly lock up the #4 ranking for Iaquinta after defeating the current #4 ranked Lee, and many fans are now left to wonder what is next for the Long Island Native. Iaquinta has shared his ideas of what should be next, including a potential rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but there is someone else who has interjected, and it is a name Iaquinta is very familiar with.

Earlier this year, Al Iaquinta was officially announced to take on Justin Gaethje at UFC Fight Night 135, however, the bout fell through, with Iaquinta citing contract concerns as the reason for withdrawing from the fight. Justin Gaethje would then go on to knockout James Vick in the main event of thecard within the very first round. Following Iaquinta’s massive victory over Kevin Lee, it appears he has moved on and is seeking opportunities more closely linked to a title opportunity. Gaethje, on the other hand, made it very clear following Iaquinta’s victory Saturday night that he would still like to settle unfinished business:

“Yeah I want that little raging bitch” Gaethje wrote on Twitter.

Ironically, Justin Gaethje and Kevin Lee also expressed a mutual interest to fight one another following Gaethje’s knockout of James Vick, but ultimately Lee and the UFC settled on Iaquinta in what would culminate in Lee’s second loss to Raging Al.

