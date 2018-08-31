Justin Gaethje Chronicles His Desire to Punch Kevin Lee in the Face

5th ranked lightweight in the UFC Kevin Lee has two suitors who are vying to give him a knock. One of them is Ragin’ Al Iaquinta, and the other one is Justin Gaethje. Although Justin Gaethje initially stated that he was eyeing having a bit of R&R after his emphatic statement of a knockout victory over James Vick at UFC Lincoln, since then, he has demanded that it is he who face Kevin Lee next, not Iaquinta. Appearing on MMA Tonight on Sirius XM, Justin Gaethje disclosed that his desire to fight Kevin Lee is not restricted to ranking numbers and competition. He simply wants to punch the man in the mouth.

“I want to fight Kevin Lee next,” Gaethje said. “That’s a good one. I’ve been wanting to punch him in the mouth for a long time because he talks a lot of shit, so that’ll be fun.”

When asked if he believes the UFC will pull the trigger on the fight since both fighters have expressed a mutual interest in facing one another, Justin Gaethje responded with uncertainty:

“Who knows? Who knows how this works? All I know is, I’ve been wanting to punch him in the face for a very long time.”

Finally, Gaethje would get specific on where this desire to punch Kevin Lee stems from:

“First UFC event I ever went to backstage and been a part of as a fighter…I go back there, and they tell me to sit in this room, and he’s in there. And I could have swore he was like a rock star or something, the way he was dressed, and I had no idea who he was. And I was just being respectuful. And then after the show, he tweeted something out [saying] I was being a fanboy. Ever since then, I’ve definitely wanted to punch him. I was like, OK, motherfucker, one day, I’m gonna get your ass.”

