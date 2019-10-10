Justin Gaethje: Conor McGregor Calling Out Frankie Edgar Is ‘Coward Move’

Justin Gaethje isn’t impressed by Conor McGregor’s willingness to fight Frankie Edgar.

Gaethje has been calling for a bout with the “Notorious” one for a while. After stopping Donald Cerrone in the first round, Gaethje has made it clear that he either wants a bout with McGregor or a shot at the UFC lightweight title. Gaethje has been clamoring for a bout with McGregor as there were talks of the bout for July, but nothing materialized.

Gaethje Criticizes McGregor Over Calling Out Edgar

Speaking to ESPN during a Dominance MMA media day session, Gaethje explained why he thinks calling out Edgar makes McGregor a coward (via BJPenn.com).

After three straight KO wins, @Justin_Gaethje feels he deserves to fight Khabib over "inconsistent" Tony Ferguson and "coward" Conor McGregor (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/kVoJCAYPEE — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 9, 2019

“Conor keeps saying he is going to fight but I don’t think that’s true. But if he doesn’t want to fight he’s calling out the likes of Frankie Edgar,” Gaethje said to ESPN. “No disrespect to Frankie Edgar but he’s 30 pounds lighter than us and that’s a coward move.

“The man is a coward deep down. I know that, he knows that, some of us know that. And if I fight him I get to show the world that, and that’s what he doesn’t want.”

