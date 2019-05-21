Justin Gaethje Wants Conor McGregor Removed From UFC Rankings

Justin Gaethje is tired of seeing Conor McGregor’s name on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight rankings.

Gaethje hasn’t been shy in criticizing the UFC rankings system. Before Cerrone’s victory over Al Iaquinta, Gaethje questioned why “Cowboy” was ranked ahead of him after just returning to 155 pounds from the welterweight division. Now, “The Highlight” is taking aim at Conor McGregor’s spot.

Gaethje Questions McGregor’s Place In UFC Rankings

ESPN caught up with Gaethje, who made it clear that he doesn’t feel McGregor should be on the UFC lightweight rankings due to his inactivity:

“S—, man, the peak of my career. I’m ranked No. 5 right now. There are four guys and the champion in front of me. I’m looking for one of those guys, and I’m looking for a big fight this summer. I don’t want to fight guys ranked behind me. I’ve got two knockouts in a row. James Vick was ranked behind me. I feel I deserve someone in front of me.

Looking at the landscape, Conor McGregor [who last fought against Nurmagomedov in October] is No. 3 right now. If it’s not him, there’s not an open fight right now. So, that’s the fight I want. He’s No. 3. If he’s not going to fight, take him out of the rankings. I’d be cool with that, too, and we can move on from there.”

Gaethje is coming off a first-round knockout victory over Edson Barboza. There is no word on when Gaethje’s next bout will take place.