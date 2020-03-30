Justin Gaethje Could Replace Khabib To Fight Tony Ferguson At UFC 249

Justin Gaethje could be stepping in to fight Tony Ferguson on April 18 at UFC 249.

On Monday morning, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram Live to announce he is stuck in Russia and might be off UFC 249. It is no doubt bad news for fight fans who were eagerly anticipating Nurmagomedov and Ferguson to finally fight after being booked four times previously.

Now, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, the UFC has offered Ferguson a fight against Justin Gaethje for UFC 249.

As a result, Tony Ferguson, per sources, has been offered a fight against top contender Justin Gaethje, however, that fight has not been agreed upon nor finalized. Neither has a location for the event. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 30, 2020

“As a result, Tony Ferguson, per sources, has been offered a fight against top contender Justin Gaethje, however, that fight has not been agreed upon nor finalized. Neither has a location for the event,” Helwani reported.

Justin Gaethje last fought back in September where he TKO’d Donald Cerrone to extend his winning streak to three. Before that, he knocked out Edson Barboza and James Vick after losing back-to-back fights to Dustin Poirier and Eddie Alvarez.

Gaethje has been calling for a scrap with Conor McGregor and at this time it is unknown if he will accept this short-notice opportunity.

Tony Ferguson, meanwhile, is riding a 12-fight winning streak and is also coming off a TKO win over Cerrone. Before that, he beat Anthony Pettis.