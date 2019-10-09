Justin Gaethje: Fighting Dan Hooker ‘Doesn’t Make Sense At All’

Justin Gaethje has no interest in fighting Dan Hooker.

Hooker has certainly wasted little time calling his shot after defeating Al Iaquinta. “The Hangman” turned in perhaps the best performance of his career, outclassing Iaquinta in the co-main event of UFC 243. After the bout, Hooker called for a match-up with Dustin Poirier. He later said either “The Diamond” or Gaethje will have to fight him next.

Gaethje Isn’t Chomping At The Bit To Fight Hooker

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com during a Dominance MMA media day session, “The Highlight” revealed why he isn’t clamoring for a fight with Hooker.

“It doesn’t make sense at all,” Gaethje told MMA Junkie. “Business-wise, it makes absolute zero sense. He just got his ass beat by Edson Barboza, so, for him to cross over that name and mention my name or Dustin Poirier’s name was kind of a (expletive) move.”

While Gaethje admits he feels Hooker is doing the right thing with his challenge, that doesn’t mean “The Hangman” will instantly get what he wants.

“I shouldn’t knock him for it, because it’s what he should be doing,” Gaethje said of the callouts. “It was a great win, great win, great performance, good for him. You know, if he keeps winning, then we’ll fight.

“He’s going to talk (expletive) about me, talk (expletive) about Poirier coming off a loss,” Gaethje said. “But I have deserved, I deserve to be where I am at, and I don’t deserve to fight Dan Hooker.”

Do you think Dan Hooker will get his wish and fight either Justin Gaethje or Dustin Poirier next?