Justin Gaethje Demands to Fight Kevin Lee or Al Iaquinta

There are few certainties in this crazy whirlwind we call life, and one of them is that if you fight Justin Gaethje, somebody is getting a bonus. For the first time in Gaethje’s UFC career, it was only him who got the bonus after knocking out James Vick in the first round, but the name that has emerged as the favorite to fight Gaethje next, Kevin Lee, still only sees money when he looks at Justin Gaethje:

The name Kevin Lee was mentioned to Gaethje following his dominant win Saturday, but Gaethje replied that a much-needed break was in order for him:

“Literally, I’ve fought four times in 13 months,” Gaethje said to reporters following the fight. “Give me a break. I’ve never been to Hawaii. I’ve never been to Jamaica. I’ve never been bought a house. Like, let me to do some things before you put me back in camp. I’ve been in camp for 12 months straight, you know? I do 12-week camps. That’s three months. And I’ve done four fights in the last 13 months. That means I’ve been out of camp maybe one month, and that was when I was filming The Ultimate Fighter, so I wasn’t out of camp. I’ve been in training for the last 13 months, and I would like a break.”

Monday night, however, taking to social media, he did not sound like a fighter who was looking to take a break:

I better fight @MoTownPhenom or @ALIAQUINTA before they even think about fighting each other. Al backed out and Kevin is next. 💪👊 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 28, 2018

With Al Iaquinta’s and Kevin Lee’s last fight occurring in April, it’s unlikely either of them would sit around and wait for Justin Gaethje’s “break” to be over, so it seems that Gaethje may be looking to step back into the Octagon sooner than he initially thought. Well, of the two men Gaethje named, we know one thing: Kevin Lee is all in for the money.

