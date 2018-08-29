Justin Gaethje Discusses Encounter with James Vick Following UFC Lincoln

Sometimes you can quarrel with a person or even come to blows, but once the conflict has subsided, there might just be peace. This is often the case in MMA, where fighters now, more than ever, are trash-talking their opponents in the lead-in to a fight. Well, James Vick certainly did his share of trash talking prior to the UFC Lincoln main event against Justin Gaethje. And after getting knocked out, he and Gaethje did happen to bump into one another in a hotel after the event came to a close. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Gaethje was asked if he had spoken to Vick since the knockout. Gaethje would provide an answer and briefly describe the aforementioned hotel encounter.

“I don’t think [Speaking with James Vick is] necessary,” Gaethje said. Actually, I saw him at the hotel after. He was good.

“Hey, I’ve been there, man,” Gaethje continued. “It’s scary, actually. I’m sure his brain…there’s like a reset button on your forehead. It’s like something presses every 30 seconds. And it’s a scary moment. I’ve been there. Like, right here (gestures towards heart), I felt bad for him. But all up in here, it felt just amazing. So I was good, man. He talked a lot of shit, and this is a painful way to go out.

“He talked about my fighting style. I had to go in there and prove a point to him that this is not a game to me. He was not mentally prepared to go through the war. He thought it was gonna be easy. There was no way he was getting out of there unscathed. Again, the most terrifying night of that man’s life, and I’m glad it was at my hands.”

