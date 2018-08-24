Justin Gaethje Doesn’t Admire ‘Point Fighter’ James Vick

Justin Gaethje doesn’t admire James Vick’s fighting style.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 25), Gaethje will go one-on-one with Vick inside the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. “The Highlight” was initially set to take on Al Iaquinta, but “Raging” pulled out due to an injury. This has opened the door for Vick to take the first headlining spot of his professional mixed martial arts career.

Gaethje’s exciting style has gotten him a bevy of fans and bonuses, but he feels he’s going up against a fighter who settles for points. He explained why he doesn’t respect Vick’s fighting style (via MMAJunkie.com):

“No, I don’t admire anything about his fighting style. Point fighter, constantly going backwards. But he’s ranked No. 10 in the UFC, so he’s definitely … it’s going to be a big challenge for me. I got to go out there, get a W, be a little more patient than normal, pick my shots. He doesn’t like to get hit. He gets hit going backwards, and that’s the worst way to get hit. So, when I do touch him, he’s going to feel it. He’s going to not like it.”

UFC Lincoln will also feature a featherweight clash between Michael Johnson and Andre Fili. Strawweight action is also set to be showcased on the main card as Angela Hill goes toe-to-toe with Cortney Casey. Light heavyweight veteran Antonio Rogerio Nogueira will share the Octagon with Sam Alvey. Seasoned welterweights Jake Ellenberger and Bryan Barberena will collide as will John Moraga and Deiveson Figueiredo. A middleweight tilt between Eryk Anders and Tim Williams will get the main card started.

