Justin Gaethje Criticizes Donald Cerrone’s Spot On UFC Lightweight Rankings

Justin Gaethje is none too pleased with Donald Cerrone’s spot on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight rankings.

Earlier tonight (March 30), Gaethje clashed with Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC on ESPN 2. The lightweight tilt took place inside the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The bout lived up to the hype for as long as it could. Gaethje ended up taking the knockout win in just two minutes and 30 seconds.

‘The Highlight’ Takes Issue With ‘Cowboy’s’ UFC Rankings Spot

Following his victory, Gaethje said he wasn’t happy with Cerrone being one spot higher than him on the UFC lightweight rankings. Gaethje expanded on those comments during his interview with Megan Olivi:

“I put my energy into things I can control. These are things I can’t control. Somehow Donald kept in front of me. Again, they’re just sh*tting on every bit of … I don’t know. It’s just crazy to me to see these things happen. But I’m gonna go to war for myself. They will pay me what I want to get paid. They will give me the fights that I want. I deserve that now.”

Cerrone is expected to go one-on-one with fourth ranked lightweight Al Iaquinta at UFC Ottawa on May 4. Gaethje had been calling for a bout with Iaquinta, but “Raging” wasn’t interested.

Should Justin Gaethje fight the winner of Donald Cerrone vs. Al Iaquinta?