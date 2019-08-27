Justin Gaethje Feels He’ll Fight ‘Crackhead’ Conor McGregor One Day

Justin Gaethje believes he’ll share the Octagon with Conor McGregor some day.

Gaethje has been longing for an opportunity to fight McGregor. The “Notorious” one revealed that “The Highlight” was close to having his wish granted. McGregor told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani that he was in talks for a potential July return against Gaethje.

Gaethje Believes He’ll Fight McGregor Some Day

Gaethje spoke TMZ Sports and reacted to McGregor saying that the bout was close to materializing (via MMAMania.com).

”I feel like I’ll fight him one day,” he said. “Probably after Cowboy. The winner of this fight, so long as it’s impressive. If he’s coming back, it has to be someone like me, like Cowboy. It ain’t gonna be a Tony. It could be the loser of Khabib vs. Poirier, but I doubt he wants to do that. So the next option is the winner of me vs. Cowboy if he wants back into the mix. He’s ranked number 3 right now, that’s crazy to me. But he’s got a lot of power.”

Gatheje went on to say that he wants to hurt McGregor over his antics at an Irish pub back in April.

”He hasn’t fought in two and a half years, but he just has to fight and we’re talking about it. He brings the most attention, he’s the biggest superstar in this sport, he’s not even fighting and he’s still the biggest superstar. So of course I want to f**k him up. I see him punch an old man, do I want to punch him for that? F**k yeah, I want to f**k that dude up for s**t like that. He looks like a crackhead on your video.”