Justin Gaethje Has Faith That Conor McGregor Will Fight Him

Justin Gaethje feels his chances of fighting Conor McGregor are better than ever.

Gaethje has long been clamoring for a bout with McGregor but the feeling doesn’t appear to have been mutual. While McGregor has said the opponent never matters to him, the “Notorious” one hasn’t done much in terms of addressing “The Highlight” directly.

Gaethje Believes McGregor Fight Is Closer Than Ever

Appearing on the Punchlines Podcast, Gaethje said he’s of the belief that McGregor now has the stones to fight him (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Ultimately that dude makes his own decisions, and I think he has more confidence now,” Gaethje said. “He needed a win. So yeah, I think he’ll fight me now.”

Gaethje surprisingly doesn’t feel he’s being overlooked.

“I’m not necessarily being overlooked,” Gaethje said. “I’m in the conversation. I lost two times not that long ago, and unfortunately that set me back and that allows these people to have an argument or a case when it comes to the argument or it comes to this circumstance. . . So it does suck to compete as hard as I do and to put as much as I do into it and to maybe have the situation come along where I do get passed over because of money or politics. But at the end of the day if you do keep winning, I’m gonna fight again and if I win, if I knock somebody out again, they can’t deny me.”