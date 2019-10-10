Justin Gaethje: I Think Dustin Poirier Sh*t The Bed Against Khabib

Justin Gaethje isn’t impressed by Dustin Poirier’s efforts against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Last month, Poirier challenged Nurmagomedov in a UFC lightweight title unification bout. Going into the fight, Poirier held interim lightweight gold. In the end, Poirier was submitted in the third round via rear-naked choke.

Gaethje Criticizes Poirier’s Performance Against Khabib

ESPN caught up with Gaethje during a Dominance MMA media day session. “The Highlight” explained why he feels Poirier’s performance left a lot to be desired (via MMAMania.com).

“I think Dustin Poirier sh*t the bed. He went out there and sh*t the bed and got his ass whooped. He didn’t do what he needed to do and he didn’t even put up a fight. So I don’t want to go through him to get to Khabib.”

Gaethje actually has a loss to Poirier. Back in April 2018, Poirier stopped Gaethje in the fourth round via TKO. The bout earned high praise and got MMA News’ vote for “Fight of the Year.”

“The Highlight” didn’t stop at criticizing Poirier. He also made the case for getting a title opportunity before Tony Ferguson.

“Tony fights once a year, so he is very inconsistent, so there’s a very good chance he goes away somehow. I’m there every time when ever they want me to fight. I need eight to ten weeks,” Justin told ESPN. “I’ve never turned down a fight or pulled out of a fight in my life. And I’m not say it won’t ever happen because injuries do happen. But I am consistent and feel I have earned my shot.”