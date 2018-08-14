Justin Gaethje & James Vick Continue Trash Talk

With the UFC Lincoln card less than two weeks away, Justin Gaethje and James Vick have continued their trash talk right back where it started: over Twitter.

Speaking to Submission Radio last week, Vick said that following their face-to-face verbal exchange at the UFC’s 25th Anniversary, he felt bad for Gaethje due to how “dumb” Gaethje looked:

“I kind of felt bad for him after going back and watching the press conference,” Vick said. “He just didn’t have anything in the arsenal. I guess he felt dumb after getting clowned on that first question, so then he comes back at me, tries to ask me another one and then I clown him again. So, I feel like I killed the dude in the press conference, to be honest with you. I felt like there was nothing else he could really say.”

Less than a week after these comments, Gaethje has returned with more to say:

@JamesVickMMA will never think of himself the same when I am done with him August 25th in Lincoln, NE. I will put him to sleep and he will wake up a humbled turd 💩 #UFCFightnight #UFCLincoln — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) August 14, 2018

Before long, James Vick offered his rebuttal:

yea and when i'm done with you you'll still be a punch drunk meat head on a 3 fight losing streak. But hey at least you'll still have money in your bank account #homersimpsonofmma — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) August 14, 2018

It won’t be too long before we see which side gets the last word in this ongoing argument.

UFC Lincoln takes place Saturday, August 25th from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Below is the full card for the event:

Main Card on FS1 (10:00 PM ET):

Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

Andre Fili vs. Michael Johnson

Angela Hill vs. Cortney Casey

Bryan Barberena vs. Jake Ellenberger

John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

FS2 Prelims (8:00 PM ET):

Warlley Alves vs. James Krause

Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. John Moraga

Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez

Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

Fight Pass Prelims (6:30 PM ET):

Joanne Calderwood vs. Kalindra Faria

Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

Luke Sanders vs. Rani Yahya

What do you think? Will Justin Gaethje be on a three-fight losing streak after this fight? Or will James Vick be humbled after all the trash talk leading up to the fight?