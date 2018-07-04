Justin Gaethje Says He’ll Retire if James Vick Outclasses Him

Justin Gaethje wouldn’t be happy if James Vick has his way at UFC Lincoln.

Gaethje and Vick are set to clash in the main event of UFC Lincoln on Aug. 25. Gaethje was originally set to meet Al Iaquinta, but “Raging” was forced to pull out due to nagging injuries. Vick, who was scheduled to meet Paul Felder, was called upon to step up as a replacement opponent.

The two have been engaging in a war of words since “The Highlight” made his UFC debut. Gaethje asked who his equal was after finishing Michael Johnson. Vick took exception to this and the two have traded barbs since.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Gaethje said he’d have to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts if Vick outclasses him (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m so much better than James Vick. It sucks to say it, but if I was to go out there and get outclassed by James Vick, I’d have to hang them up. He’s not good, he’s slow. I’m talking if I go out and get outclassed. If he outclasses me and beats me in every aspect of this game, then yeah, something is not good. I’m not saying, I don’t know, you know how this game works and we fly high on emotions . Everything you get from us is coming from a emotional aspect. Like I said, if I was to run into a knee and get knocked out, no that’s not what, if he outclasses me then I would be so disappointed in myself.”

UFC Lincoln will be held inside Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. Joining Gaethje vs. Vick on the card will be a strawweight clash between Alexa Grasso and Angela Hill. Flyweights John Moraga and Deiveson Figueiredo will also share the Octagon along with Eryk Anders and Tim Williams.

Who is your early pick, Justin Gaethje or James Vick?