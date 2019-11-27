Justin Gaethje & Michael Bisping Break Down Khabib vs. Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to fight Tony Ferguson on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York. It is the fifth time the two have been booked to fight one another.

The scrap is a very interesting one that many are torn on who will win. Justin Gaethje and Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the fight on Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast (via BJPENN.com).

For Gaethje, he believes Nurmagomedov will get his hand raised at the end of the fight.

“I do think Khabib will win but I do think Tony is gonna bring some, you know I don’t know if he’s gonna lay on his back and throw elbows,” Gaethje said. “I don’t know what the hell’s gonna happen there.”

Bisping, meanwhile, believes Ferguson could give the undefeated Dagestani champion some problems on the ground.

“Yeah, do you know what that fight, I mean Ferguson just has such a unique style technically as well and obviously he’s got the submission threat on the ground,” Bisping responded. “I think Ferguson might give him some problems.”

Ultimately, Gaethje is just really curious as to how this fight plays out as he could see it going several different ways.

“Especially because of the way that Khabib fights and the way that Khabib wins,” Gaethje continued. “It’s crazy how much and how hard Tony gets hit, how often he gets hit. But I don’t think that’s gonna be a problem for him in this fight because Khabib’s not gonna be looking to exploit that option. He’s gonna do what he does. I don’t know I’m really interested to see if Tony, his jiu-jitsu for one plays a factor, and for two just his tenaciousness being up on him and still wanting to fight.”

