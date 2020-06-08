Justin Gaethje Not Buying Conor McGregor’s Retirement Talk

Justin Gaethje doesn’t believe that Conor McGregor is truly done with MMA competition.

Following UFC 250, McGregor took to his Twitter account to claim that he is retiring from MMA. The “Notorious” one has made this claim several times before. When he did so back in 2019, UFC president Dana White said he wasn’t buying it. White’s hunch was correct as McGregor returned in Jan. 2020 and defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via first-round TKO.

McGregor later said that he doesn’t agree with the UFC holding up the lightweight title picture until September. He also expressed his belief that the UFC isn’t leaving him with enticing options at this time.

Justin Gaethje Isn’t Sold On Conor McGregor’s Retirement Claim

Gaethje made it clear on his Twitter account that he feels McGregor is bluffing, perhaps under the influence, with his retirement talk.

Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender 🥃 #propershit #ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 7, 2020

“Thankfully all of the elderly are still hiding in their homes. This guy is on another bender #propersh*t #ByeFelicia Great fights tonight @Cody_Nolove with the performance of the night #UFC250.”

Gaethje’s verbal jab at McGregor was in reference to the former UFC “champ-champ’s” incident at an Irish pub last year. McGregor struck a bar patron after an apparent disagreement. Ultimately, McGregor was fined 1,000 euros ($1,120) for the incident.

“The Highlight” and the “Notorious” one have some bad blood brewing. Gaethje has made it clear that he doesn’t take too kindly to McGregor’s antics outside the Octagon. McGregor has responded to Gaethje, saying he will “butcher” him for calling him a “sh*t” father.

Whether McGregor’s retirement will stick or not, Gaethje has a title unification bout to focus on. “The Highlight” captured the interim UFC lightweight title on May 9 by defeating Tony Ferguson. He’s now set to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov, likely in September. Nurmagomedov had expressed his willingness to return as soon as July but his father’s health has deteriorated.