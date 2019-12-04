Justin Gaethje On Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone: ‘It’s A Freak Show’

Justin Gaethje isn’t a fan of the Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone booking.

It’s no secret that Gaethje has been calling for a bout with McGregor. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported that Gaethje was in the running to face the “Notorious” one but “Cowboy” Cerrone was the frontrunner. Ultimately, Cerrone got the nod and will meet McGregor on Jan. 18 at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

Gaethje Rags On McGregor vs. Cerrone Booking

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Luke Thomas Show, Gaethje compared McGregor vs. Cerrone to a freak show (h/t MMANYTT).

“I mean, it’s a freak show man. I don’t know what to make of it,” Justin Gaethje said when asked about McGregor vs. Cerrone. “For me, I think it’s good, it takes [McGregor] out of the picture. It kind of clears the path to what needs to happen.

Fighting at 170… I don’t know how in his mind he can say ‘I’ll fight in 170 and then fight for the world title next.’ I’d like to think it is because he doesn’t want to fight me, but I don’t think I’m that scary. I don’t understand it.”

McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since his Oct. 2018 submission loss to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC “champ-champ” had been in talks with the UFC for a summer return, but negotiations fell apart. On top of that, McGregor suffered a hand injury during a sparring session.