Justin Gaethje On Fighting Donald Cerrone: ‘This Is Pure Violence’

Justin Gaethje believes fight fans are in for a treat when he shares the Octagon with Donald Cerrone.

Gaethje and Cerrone are scheduled to throw down on Sept. 14. The lightweight tilt will headline UFC Vancouver. Gaethje hopes to snag his third win in a row, while Cerrone wants to rebound from his TKO loss to Tony Ferguson back in June.

Gaethje Expects ‘Pure Violence’ In Cerrone Bout

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Gaethje said that fans know what to expect ahead of his clash with “Cowboy.”

“This is pure violence,” Gaethje said. “This does not need to be talked up. Cowboy has had the most fights, the most performance bonuses, this will make it the most fights ever, the most wins I think, something like that. He has all the records. So I mean, yeah. What do we need to pump up? If you’ve seen me fight, you know that I come to, I’m 100 percent right now, I’ll be 100 percent when I’m done in the fact that either I go to sleep or they go to sleep, so, that’s what I do.”

Gaethje and Cerrone are no strangers to one another. “The Highlight” said that “Cowboy” knocked him out during a sparring session years ago.

“He knocked me out … he dropped me in sparring,” Gaethje said. “I don’t even know if I had a pro fight at the time. I was a kid then and a man now and I’m excited to get in there and give him back that one, yeah.”