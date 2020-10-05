Justin Gaethje Plans To Make Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Quit’ At UFC 254 To Win The Belt

Justin Gaethje wants to prove Khabib Nurmagomedov he is the superior athlete when they fight at UFC 254.

In the main event of UFC 254, Nurmagomedov is looking to defend his belt against Gaethje in what many people believe will be the champ’s toughest test of his career. For the interim champion, he says he doesn’t think Nurmagomedov has fought anyone like him and his confidence is making him even more dangerous.

“My confidence is probably my biggest factor right now paired with the power that I possess paired with the coach that I have,” Gaethje said during the UFC 254 media day (via MMAFighting). “That’s a dangerous combination.

“And I don’t care if I win or lose at the end of the day. As long as I make my family happy, as long as I’m proud of my performance, then it doesn’t matter. That’s what makes me most dangerous. I don’t know if he’s fought somebody like that.”

Nurmagomedov has been dominant in his career but Justin Gaethje expects that to stop on Oct. 24. When they fight, “The Highlight” hopes to make the champ quit to hand him his first career loss.

“I’m going to try to beat him into submission,” Gaethje said. “I want him to quit. I want him to know I’m the superior athlete, the superior man. That’s the goal of this game.”