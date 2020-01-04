Justin Gaethje Prays for Conor McGregor’s Downfall at UFC 246

Justin Gaethje has a classic, “I predict __ will win, but I’m rooting for___” response to the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone UFC 246 headliner.

Of course, Justin Gaethje would love to have been chosen to be on the other end of the Octagon from Conor McGregor in two weeks for many reasons. Perhaps chief among them being because Conor McGregor is the biggest obstacle between himself and a lightweight title shot. So while Gaethje’s mentally sees one outcome for the UFC 246 main event, he is spiritually pulling for another with every fiber of his being (Transcript via BJPenn.com):

“I’m sure I would lean towards Conor, you know distance management and timing are super, super valuable, and that’s what I think was the big key to my success in that fight [my last fight against Cowboy.] and I think that’s going to be a factor in this fight,” Gaethje said in an appearance on “MMA Tonight” on Sirius XM. “But I will pray many times over that Cowboy knocks him out.”

But even if Conor McGregor stomps on his thoughts and prayers, Gaethje still believes McGregor won’t, and logistically can’t, stroll into a lightweight title shot next.

“Dude, there’s so much that can happen between now and then,” Gaethje said. “If Conor McGregor beats Cowboy Cerrone, he’s not going to get a title shot off that. He’s going to probably try and fight Jorge Masvidal and if he beats Jorge Masvidal, then he might be able to get the title shot at 155, but his next fight after Cowboy is not going to be the 155-pound title shot because that’s happening April 18.”

Do you agree with Justin Gaethje? Would Conor McGregor have to take another fight before challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship in a rematch?