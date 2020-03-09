Justin Gaethje Promises To Punch Dana White If McGregor Gets Next Title Shot

Justin Gaethje says he will punch UFC president, Dana White in the nose if Conor McGregor gets the next title shot.

The lightweight title is on the line in the main event of UFC 249 where Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to battle Tony Ferguson. After that, White has said he wants to book Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor 2. Yet, Gaethje is not a fan of those plans.

“I cannot take that into account,” said Gaethje, when asked about the possibility of Khabib vs McGregor 2 to ESPN (via BJPENN.com). “I’ll get fired. I’ll punch [White] in the f**king nose. If you’re going to take away an opportunity off my table, then I’m going to f**king fight you. I don’t know what you want me to do.

“It’s not fair, and I’m not going to stand for it. I’m very levelheaded. I respect the boss. But if he f**king tries … that is going to war.”

Justin Gaethje is riding a three-fight winning streak but hasn’t fought since UFC Vancouver in September. There, he scored another first-round knockout win over Donald Cerrone.

Since the win, “The Highlight” has been calling for a title shot or a scrap with Conor McGregor. For now, it doesn’t look like either will happen so the fan-favorite is showing his frustration.