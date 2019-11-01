Justin Gaethje Reacts Explosively to McGregor/Cerrone Being in Works

Justin Gaethje’s frustration with the UFC has now reached a boiling point following Dana White’s revelation that the UFC is looking at making a bout between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January of next year.

Justin Gaethje had expressed a deep interest in fighting Conor McGregor leading into his most recent fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC Vancouver two months ago and continued to lobby for a fight against McGregor if McGregor is not retired. Suffice it to say, Justin Gaethje was not pleased to see the man he had just vanquished get the McGregor fight, particularly if this means McGregor will skip him in the title contender queue (Transcript via MMA Fighting):

“It’s bullsh*t,” Gaethje told TMZ. “I don’t know what’s going on. I’m over here playing in the snow, snowboarding when I can, golfing when I can, trying to keep my mind distracted because I get very frustrated when I think about what’s going on. The fact that if he’s fighting anybody, it should be me, if he wants to fight for a world title. If he doesn’t then he can fight whoever he wants, I’m cool with that. That’s perfectly fine. I have no complaints about that. But if you want to fight for a world title, I put myself in line and you’re trying to be in line so what is happening right now?”

Justin Gaethje seemingly asked this question rhetorically, as he provided an answer in short order for why he is not currently being considered to be Conor McGregor’s next opponent:

“I truly believe that he is scared to fight the fight that he has to fight against me,” Gaethje said. “I think he’s looking for a sure win. At the end of the day, there’s only two ways out with me. You either knock me out – I wouldn’t finish him like Khabib did, I wouldn’t take his neck. I’d make him stand up and then I’d make him take it like a man. That’s one thing I know deep down he’s terrified of and that’s one thing I bring to the table.

“I think he knows that he needs a win but at the end of the day this is gonna be another Ronda Rousey story. He dug himself too deep of a hole and there’s no way he can come out of it. He’s gonna get knocked out and he’s gonna go away.”

