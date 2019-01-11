Justin Gaethje Doesn’t Feel He’s Reaping The Rewards For His Efforts

Justin Gaethje isn’t exactly happy with his current situation.

It may be puzzling to some hearing that Gaethje is disgruntled. After all, he took part in three “Fight of the Year” worthy bouts in a row. He also earned a first-round knockout victory over James Vick in his last outing. He’s also earned at least one bonus in all of his UFC bouts.

Justin Gaethje Isn’t Happy

Gaethje has been calling for a bout with Al Iaquinta, but isn’t holding his breath. It’s tough on Gaethje as he hasn’t competed since August. He recently told ESPN that he’s fed up:

“I’m f—ing pissed, man. I’m pissed about a lot of things. I’ve been involved in Fight of the Year the last two years, and that’s all f—ing cool and it sounds good to fans, but I don’t get a damn thing for that. It’s bulls—. NFL players get bonuses for sacks, completions, rushing yards, whatever. I go out and put it on the line like I do, and I pretty much get s— on.”

With Iaquinta seemingly out the window, Gaethje has his sights set on another 155-pounder:

“Barboza is up there. He’s a scary fight, but I like being scared. And that’s a fight that me, as a fan, would want to see. I know how much fans would love something like that. So, I’ll go out there and try to finish that dude with leg kicks. I’m trying to create a legacy, and you don’t create a legacy by b—-ing. I’ll fight the next in line. Whoever they send me a contract for, I’ll fight him.”

Gaethje along with Dustin Poirier snagged “Fight of the Year” on the MMA News 2018 Year-End Awards. Many other outlets also had this bout as their favorite matchup of the year. Time will tell if Gaethje will start reaping the rewards he’s looking for.