Justin Gaethje Says Conor McGregor Would Go Through Hell Fighting Him

Justin Gaethje believes Conor McGregor would be in for a rough time if they ever share the Octagon.

Gaethje is the interim UFC lightweight champion and is set for a title unification bout against 155-pound title holder Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” was initially willing to return as soon as June to fight Gaethje but the state of his father’s health pushed back that plan. Now, the plan is to book Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje in September.

Justin Gaethje Thinks McGregor Would Go Through Hell Fighting Him

Speaking to MMAJunkie, Gaethje discussed why he thinks he’d give McGregor a hard time if the two ever face off inside the Octagon.

“Distance control is the No. 1 factor in any fight,” Gaethje said. “It’s established in the first 30 seconds. It’s not visible, but it’s established, and that would be a huge factor in our fight. Who can control the distance? I think the best thing about me is I can kick the (expletive) out of people, so when they are trying to control distance or maybe they are winning at that, I can kick them in the leg and try to reset that. So I think I would knock him out to be honest.

“I think he’s got about three rounds, and then it’s hell, and he doesn’t want to go to hell, so I think he’s good for now.”

Gaethje has made it clear that he’s willing to give McGregor a UFC lightweight title opportunity if he defeats “The Eagle.” He isn’t so sure that McGregor would fight for the title next if Nurmagomedov emerges victorious later this year. Ali Abdelaziz, who manages both Gaethje and Nurmagomedov, said “The Highlight” is far more willing to fight McGregor.

McGregor claims he has retired from MMA competition. The “Notorious” one has been disgruntled with the UFC for pushing back the planned lightweight title unification bout. He also believes the promotion keeps going against his wishes as far as his next bout is concerned.