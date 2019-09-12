Justin Gaethje Says He Almost Had To Pull Out Of UFC Vancouver

Justin Gaethje vs. Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC Vancouver is a fight many fans are anticipating. Yet, the fight almost didn’t happen.

In Justin Gaethje’s media scrum before UFC Vancouver, he revealed he almost had to pull out of the bout.

Justin Gaethje admits that he almost had to pull out of this weekend's bout with Donald Cerrone pic.twitter.com/1eLREBgl1Y — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 12, 2019

“I’ll be honest to everyone, I’m wearing these sunglasses because I almost didn’t make it to this fight,” Gaethje said after his open workout. “I had an eye infection and I’m through that now. I’m 100-percent ready to go. I’ve fought blind my whole life so unless my eyes are cut out, I’m fighting.”

Justin Gaethje is riding a two-fight winning streak over Edson Barboza and James Vick. So, a win over Donald Cerrone is super important as a win gets him closer to the title shot. He also says there are only two fights he would accept if he wins this one.

Although he had an eye infection and has to wear sunglasses, he is confident it won’t impact his performance. Instead, he says he is all cleared to fight.

“I’ve seen many doctors and I’m cleared,” Gaethje said. “It doesn’t matter [when it happened]. I’m here and I’m ready to fight, baby.”