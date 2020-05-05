Justin Gaethje Says He’ll Knock Tony Ferguson Out Cold At UFC 249

Justin Gaethje believes he can pull off another highlight reel finish at UFC 249.
This Saturday night (May 9), Gaethje will share the Octagon with Ferguson. The bout will headline UFC 249. This will be contested for the interim UFC lightweight championship. It’ll be Gaethje’s first crack at UFC gold, interim or not.
Gaethje Predicts KO Over Ferguson
During the UFC 249 Countdown show, Gaethje expressed his belief that he will knock Ferguson unconscious (h/t BJPenn.com).
“I’m going to fight until I’m finished or until Tony’s finished. That’s what I do and that’s what I’ve always done,” Gaethje said on UFC Countdown. “I possess the power to turn his lights off and I believe I will.
“Tony Ferguson is a great competitor,” he said. “12 wins in a row, but I knock him out cold.”
UFC 249 will take place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. There will be no fans in attendance. The event will air live on pay-per-view exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States.
Also featured at UFC 249 will be a bantamweight title fight. Champion Henry Cejudo will put his gold on the line against Dominick Cruz. The bout will serve as UFC 249’s co-main event.
Here’s a look at the finalized UFC 249 card.
Main Card (PPV)
- Interim Lightweight Title Bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
- Bantamweight Title Bout: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz
- Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
- Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
Prelims (ESPN)
- Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis
- Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum
- Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
Prelims (ESPN+)
- Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
- Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey