Justin Gaethje Says He’ll Knock Tony Ferguson Out Cold At UFC 249

Justin Gaethje believes he can pull off another highlight reel finish at UFC 249.

This Saturday night (May 9), Gaethje will share the Octagon with Ferguson. The bout will headline UFC 249. This will be contested for the interim UFC lightweight championship. It’ll be Gaethje’s first crack at UFC gold, interim or not.

Gaethje Predicts KO Over Ferguson

During the UFC 249 Countdown show, Gaethje expressed his belief that he will knock Ferguson unconscious (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I’m going to fight until I’m finished or until Tony’s finished. That’s what I do and that’s what I’ve always done,” Gaethje said on UFC Countdown. “I possess the power to turn his lights off and I believe I will.

“Tony Ferguson is a great competitor,” he said. “12 wins in a row, but I knock him out cold.”

UFC 249 will take place inside the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. There will be no fans in attendance. The event will air live on pay-per-view exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States.

Also featured at UFC 249 will be a bantamweight title fight. Champion Henry Cejudo will put his gold on the line against Dominick Cruz. The bout will serve as UFC 249’s co-main event.

Here’s a look at the finalized UFC 249 card.

Main Card (PPV)

Interim Lightweight Title Bout: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight Title Bout: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro

Prelims (ESPN)

Welterweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabrício Werdum

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight: Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Prelims (ESPN+)