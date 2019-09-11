Justin Gaethje Says There Are Only Two Fights He’d Accept After UFC Vancouver

Justin Gaethje is on a two-fight winning streak and set to headline yet another UFC event this weekend. At UFC Vancouver, the fan-favorite will take on Donald Cerrone, in a pivotal lightweight bout.

Given how stacked the division is, a loss sets the fighter back quite a bit, while a win puts them near the top. For Justin Gaethje, if he can get his hand raised on Saturday, he says there are only two fights he’d accept after it.

“I think there’s two options for me — whoever wins [Khabib Nurmagomedov] against Tony or I fight Conor [McGregor],” Gaethje told MMA Fighting ahead of his UFC Vancouver gunfight with Cowboy. “Those are the two options I’ll be looking at when I’m done.”

Gaethje would be ranked near the top of the division and a win could very well get him one of those fights. He was close to a fight with Conor McGregor in July anyways, according to the Irishman. Yet, Gaethje doesn’t actually know if it was close.

“I have no idea how close it was [to being made],” Gaethje said. “I’m sure the UFC was really hounding him to fight. He probably said he was going to fight. He probably said he would fight me and then he probably broke his hand before I found out is what I’m guessing or it’s just not true.”

Regardless, this fight against Donald Cerrone is huge for Justin Gaethje.