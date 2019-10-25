Justin Gaethje Takes Aim At ‘Little Coward’ Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje says he’s ready for war in January and wants his dance partner to be Conor McGregor.

McGregor traveled to Moscow, Russia and announced that he’ll be making his return on Jan. 18 for UFC 246. The “Notorious” one claimed that he knows who his opponent will be, but the tables might be turned on him if he reveals who it is. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani later revealed that Gaethje and Donald Cerrone are strong candidates with “Cowboy” being the frontrunner.

Gaethje Wants ‘Little Coward’ McGregor At UFC 246

Gaethje took to his Twitter account to throw down the challenge to McGregor.

First a bantamweight now the man I defeated last. I can fight in January @TheNotoriousMMA Let’s show the world the little coward you are. I won’t take your neck when you give it to me and the fetal position is not an option. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 24, 2019

Earlier this year, McGregor told Helwani that he was in talks with the UFC for a July return. He said the opponent offered was Gaethje, but nothing came to fruition. “The Highlight” has made it clear that he doesn’t like the “Notorious” one. Back in September, Gaethje said he wanted to make McGregor pay for punching a bar patron in a Dublin pub (h/t MMAJunkie).

“He punched an old man in the face,” Gaethje (21-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) said after stopping Donald Cerrone (38-13 MMA, 23-10 UFC) in the first round at UFC on ESPN+ 16. “I want to (expletive) him up for that.

“Far as I know, he’s retired,” Gaethje said. “He’s in the rankings, so he either fights or he gets out. I absolutely would love to fight him.”