Justin Gaethje Tells ‘P*ssy’ Conor McGregor To Fight Or ‘Get The F*ck Out’

Justin Gaethje continues his attempt to goad Conor McGregor into a lightweight clash.

Gaethje was last seen in action back in March. He took on Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Philadelphia. “The Highlight” scored a first-round knockout victory. Gaethje has back-to-back KO finishes and has walked out of every one of his UFC fights with at least one bonus.

Justin Gaethje Sends A Message To Conor McGregor

Gaethje wasn’t too fond of hearing UFC president Dana White say that a rematch between McGregor and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is “absolutely” a possibility. Gaethje took to his Twitter account to blast McGregor:

Do it the right way pussy. Stop shitting on the integrity of the sport. You want @TeamKhabib again you fight me, or the winner of Cowboy and Ferguson or get the fuck out of here and enjoy all that money. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 4, 2019

McGregor hasn’t competed since his Oct. 2018 submission loss to Nurmagomedov. The “Notorious” one has been expressing his desire to return. White said he’s waiting on the result of Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone and Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier before a decision is made on McGregor’s next move.

Does a lightweight tilt between Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje make sense?