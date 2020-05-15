Justin Gaethje Thinks Conor McGregor Is Losing His Clout

Justin Gaethje is questioning why suddenly Conor McGregor is targeting him.

Gaethje has let it be known that he is no fan of the “Notorious” one. Last year, “The Highlight” called McGregor a “piece of sh*t” father. McGregor didn’t respond to the remark until recently. This has Gaethje thinking McGregor’s popularity is starting to waver.

Gaethje Says McGregor Is Losing Clout

McGregor fired a warning shot to Gaethje, saying he will “butcher” him. Gaethje hopped on Twitter to respond.

Isn’t it ironic that this dude is on his knees. Careful @TheNotoriousMMA you are losing your clout. @DustinPoirier is sitting there ready to go like I was for the last 3 years. #gaethjevskhabib @danawhite @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 pic.twitter.com/WUCbDFnHM4 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 15, 2020

Gaethje was in action earlier this month. He took on Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC lightweight title. “The Highlight” stopped Ferguson in the fifth round via TKO. Gaethje ended “El Cucuy’s” 12-fight winning streak.

With the win, Gaethje is now set for a UFC lightweight title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” initially said he’d be ready to compete in July. That plan changed when the health of Nurmagomedov’s father deteriorated. Now, Nurmagomedov is aiming for a September return.

Gaethje is riding a four-fight winning streak. Gaethje has beaten Tony Ferguson, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Edson Barboza, and James Vick in that span. Ferguson is the only one who made it beyond the opening frame. All four of those wins ended in a knockout or TKO.

As for McGregor, he was last seen inside the Octagon back in January. The “Notorious” one took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. McGregor emerged victorious in 40 seconds via TKO. It was McGregor’s first fight since Oct. 2018 and his first victory since Nov. 2016.

