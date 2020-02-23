Justin Gaethje To Conor McGregor: ‘Don’t Be A P*ssy’

Justin Gaethje continues to express his desire to clash with Conor McGregor.

Gaethje has made it clear that he wants a UFC lightweight title shot or McGregor next. UFC president Dana White claims that Gaethje has been offered fights but turned them down. “The Highlight” has responded by saying he’s puzzled by the UFC boss’ comment.

Gaethje Has Choice Words For McGregor

TMZ Sports caught up with Gaethje. The number four ranked UFC lightweight sent a message to McGregor (via BJPenn.com).

“As you can see, the man is not going to fight me. What the f*ck do you gotta do? He’s running out of easy fights. I’m sitting here, smoking my CBD, waiting for a motherf*cker to punch me in the face. Let’s go, don’t be a p*ssy,” Gaethje said.

Gaethje has won three straight bouts. All three of those victories have been finishes. “The Highlight” has beaten James Vick, Edson Barboza, and Donald Cerrone in his current span. He hasn’t suffered a loss since April 2018.

McGregor returned to the Octagon last month. The “Notorious” one stopped Cerrone in just 40 seconds via TKO. McGregor hadn’t been seen in action since Oct. 2018. McGregor’s victory over “Cowboy” was his first since Nov. 2016.

McGregor awaits the UFC lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Those two are scheduled to collide on April 18 in the main event of UFC 249. Dana White has said that McGregor will get the winner of Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson.

McGregor suffered a submission loss to Nurmagomedov over a year ago. “The Eagle” finished McGregor in the fourth round and a brawl ensued between both camps. If the two meet again, it’s expected to break the UFC’s pay-per-view record. The first fight took in around 2.4 million PPV buys.

Do you think Justin Gaethje will eventually get to share the Octagon with Conor McGregor?