Justin Gaethje Vows to Retire Al Iaquinta

Justin Gaethje has earned a reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC. Thus far, every fight he has participated in has netted him a performance bonus, proving why his nickname of “The Highlight” couldn’t be more apt. As always whenever Gaethje’s name is currently without a date or opponent next to it, fans grow anxious for his return. And anyone who’s seen him fight knows that Gaethje is always primed for a fight, but the next one must be on his terms and not against just anyone:

“Just waiting. I gotta be patient,” Gaethje told theScore MMA. “ I don’t want to take people behind me. And I’ve earned a spot. I’ve earned my spot, and I want to fight someone ranked ahead of me. I’ve earned that.”

There is one definite exception to this particular condition, though, and that is if the UFC decided to book Gaethje against the man he was originally scheduled to face at last summer’s UFC Lincoln, “Raging” Al Iaquinta:

“I’ll never pass up an Al Iaquinta fight. I’m gonna fuck him up one of these days,” Gaethje vowed. “I told him that he will not get out of here…unless he just gets out now. But I’m gonna fight him.

“He signed to fight me, he backed out, sent me some personal messages saying, ‘Let’s work together.’ So I don’t play that game. I’m trying to fuckin’ kill that dude…figuratively, not literally, for court reasons. But, yeah, I don’t like him. I think he’s a douchebag,”

Justin Gathje would conclude with one final chilling vow regarding Al Iaquinta and his professional MMA career:

“I will retire that man. I promises you. I promise you I am going to retire that man,” Gaethje assured.

