Justin Willis Disputes News of UFC Release

Justin Willis is planning to make a return to the Octagon this summer, even if he is the only one who expects it to happen.

Earlier today it was reported that “Big Pretty” had himself an ugly exit from the UFC after turning down a fight against Walt Harris at UFC San Antonio due to an inability to make the 265 weight limit on two months’ notice. As a result, Willis was issued his walking papers with haste. After getting wind of today’s news, Willis suddenly decided to weigh in:

“It was a big miscommunication and a technical difficulty between me and the UFC,” Willis told MMA Junkie. “I’ll put it like that. But everything has been worked out, and you will have a fight in the near future.”

To this day, that fight is not planned to be against Walt Harris if Justin Willis had his way, as Willis considers Harris to be unworthy of his time and attention:

“If it was August, or he had a bigger name … just because you want something doesn’t mean you’re going to get it,” Willis said. “I’m after people with bigger names.”

Walt Harris has already shared his version of events, which has Willis classified as a coward who is “all talk.” Even after Willis’s termination, he continues to talk, including of plans for the future, which consists of enhancing his personal grooming:

“My goal is to be quicker, faster and prettier,” Willis said. “When I come back, I’m coming back with a vengeance. Picasso didn’t rush his art, and I’m not going to let these (expletive) boys rush ‘Big Pretty’s’ art.”

MMA News has confirmed with the UFC that Justin Willis has, in fact, been released from the promotion.

Do you believe we have really seen the last of Justin Willis in the UFC?