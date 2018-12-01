Justin Willis On Mark Hunt: “I’m Going To Destroy This Man”

Hours from now, Justin Willis will be the man who will face Mark Hunt in what is widely believed to be the last time Mark Hunt will ever compete in the Octagon. Although Mark Hunt vows to continue his career following UFC Adelaide, this will be the last fight on his contract and primarily because of the lawsuit filed by Hunt against the promotion, it appears to many to be a foregone conclusion that UFC Adelaide will be the last time we see Mark Hunt compete in the UFC. And if you ask Justin Willis, if you are a Mark Hunt fan expecting a feel-good swan song when turning the dial to FS1, it’d be best to look away.

“I’m going there to destroy this man,” Willis insisted to MMA Fighting. “I mean no ill will. I don’t hate him, I don’t dislike him. I’m sure he’s a great guy. But he’s in my way. He’s another guy I need to get past. There is no mercy, none of that, at least not in my book. I don’t give a damn who he is or what kind of name he has, it doesn’t really matter to me. Once you sign that dotted line, we’re mortal enemies.”

As for the fact that the fight will be taking place in Mark Hunt’s backyard of Australia, Justin Willis is unfazed by this fact, which he considers an insignificant detail:

“I couldn’t care less because they can’t save him once they lock the cage,” he says. “They can’t join him. I’ve fought in Japan. I’ve had practice. God has prepared me for this moment. I’ve had practice in Japan, I’ve had practice in Scotland, I’ve had practice in life. This is nothing but another moment.”

Clearly not entering the Octagon with an attitude of reverence, Justin Willis considers Mark Hunt to be just another name in the way of his long-term goal: to be the greatest of all time.

“I will be the greatest fighter to ever walk this planet Earth,” Willis says. “And the thing is, being the greatest is not about the accolades. It’s about who you are. It’s about how you are. People really get fooled. They think it’s about the numbers, or this or that. It’s not. It’s about so much more. This is nothing more than a game.”

What are your thoughts on these comments from Justin Willis ahead of UFC Adelaide?