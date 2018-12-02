Justin Willis Responds To Tai Tuivasa’s Harsh Callout

Justin Willis has responded to Tai Tuivasa calling for a bout against him.

Willis and Tuivasa were in separate bouts last night. Willis took on Mark Hunt, while Tuivasa did battle with Junior dos Santos. While “Big Pretty” emerged victorious in his bout, Tuivasa was finished by dos Santos in the second round.

Justin Willis Reacts To Tai Tuivasa’s Callout

After losing to dos Santos, Tuivasa called Willis a “b*tch” and said he wants a piece of him next. Speaking to reporters backstage, Willis offered the following response (via MMAJunkie.com):

“He’s concussed. The guy just lost in his home country. How embarrassing. It’s one of those things where you’re the main event, you come in here and you get knocked out and you call out a guy who beat up your daddy. You going to have to win a fight or two and then we’ll talk. I’m on to greener and brighter pastures. Top five. I’m after a belt and he’s not that guy right now.”

The issues between Tuivasa and Willis stem from “Big Pretty’s” backstage scuffle with Hunt during the UFC Adelaide weigh-ins. Tuivasa can be heard yelling that he’d smash “both of you” while the commotion was going on.

