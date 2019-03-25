Justin Willis Says He ‘Froze Up’ Against Curtis Blaydes, Tai Tuivasa Pokes Fun

Justin Willis says that he "froze up" against Curtis Blaydes at UFC Nashville, and Tai Tuivasa decides to poke fun.

Justin Willis created a lot of hype behind his fight with Curtis Blaydes at UFC Nashville over the weekend. Willis was very outspoken in the lead up to the fight, but was soundly defeated by Blaydes in the co-main event of Saturday’s (March 23, 2019) card.

After an initial statement, Willis took to Instagram to further comment on his loss in Tennessee. Willis said he will be taking a break from social media for a while, and admitted that he “froze up” against “Razor”:

“This will be my last post until certain things are fixed with myself, and my team. I will remain humble as I am in victory and also in my very LAST defeat of my career.

“Throughout my life things work once but they will never work twice. I will make 0 excuses but I must be honest with myself and my fans, I froze up! It will NEVER happen again”

In the aftermath, Willis has been subject to a lot of criticism from fellow heavyweights. One of his biggest critics being Australia’s Tai Tuivasa. He took several shots at Willis on Twitter after the loss. Check them out here:

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @BigPrettyMMA looks like the big ball and @RazorBlaydes265 is Miley Cyrus 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 good win 👏🏽 #wreckingball #bigtitty — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) March 24, 2019

☝🏽 significant strike. Omg 🤣 — Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) March 24, 2019

