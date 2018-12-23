Justin Willis Seeks to Champion Super Heavyweight Division

Justin Willis has never been short on confidence or in making prognostications for the future, even proclaiming to the world that he would be the greatest fighter of all time after his UFC debut last year. Willis has since won three additional bouts to go 4-0 in the UFC with an overall MMA record of 8-1, and sees more achievements to come, including championships of current and non-existent divisions:

“I’m telling you, it’s time for the championship,” Willis told MMAjunkie Radio. “By the end of the year, I need to be the No. 1 contender, or the champion. No ifs, ands, or buts about it. And then after I become the champion, there needs to be a super heavyweight division built, and I’ll be the champion of that, as well.”

Justin Willis has a headstrong personality and believes that as long as he keeps winning, then whether it is regarding opponent, card placement, contract, or championship opportunities, what he says goes:

“I’ve always been calling my own shots,” Willis said. “At the end of the day, you come from the womb alone, you go to the tomb alone. So I’m one of those people where I only focus on myself, and I call my own shots.

“April is going to be my fight month,” he said. “It needs to be here in the United States of America. It needs to be a headliner or co-headliner.”

“I’m not trying to start no beef, and I don’t want no beef when it comes to the brass,” Willis said. “They’re going to have to sit down with me. They’re going to have to respect it, because they ain’t changing (expletive). Sooner or later, we’ve got to get in this room together and hash out some business. We’ve got to get on the same page, because the title will come soon, and I’d rather it’d be ironed out now than them rushing and me saying, ‘No,’ to a bunch of (expletive) later.”

Do you believe Justin Willis has the potential to be UFC champion of the heavyweight division or a fictional super heavyweight division?