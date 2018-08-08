Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov Reported for UFC Moscow

It looks like Kajan Johnson will have another feared Russian to contend with, as it has been reported that “Ragin’” Kajan Johnson is slated to face Rustam Khabilov at UFC Moscow. This news was initially reported by MMAUK.net

Kajan Johnson is coming off a loss to Islam Makhachev two weeks ago at UFC on Fox 30 and is now getting another dangerous and streaking opponent in Rustam Khabilov, a man currently riding a five-fight winning streak in the UFC and a 22-3 MMA record. The last time Khabilov suffered defeated was in 2015 via split decision to Adriano Martins. Khabilov holds accolades as International Master of Sports in Sambo and an International Master of Sports in Hand-to-hand combat. You can look for Khabilov to try to take this fight to the mat, just as Johnson’s previous opponent, Islam Makhachev, was able to do in July.

Johnson was riding an impressive four-fight win streak prior to submitting to Makhachev, with wins over Zhang Lipeng, Naoyuki Kotani, Adriano Martins (who holds a victory over Khabilov), and Stevie Ray, who replaced Khabilov to face Johnson in March at UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Volkov. Johnson would take home a split-decision victory over Ray and now, six months later, he will face the originally booked opponent for that event, Rustam Khabilov.

Johnson is also a proud member of Project Spearhead, an association attempting to unionize all of mixed martial arts.

Who do you think gets the win? Kajan Johnson or Rustam Khabilov?