Kamaru Usman: I’m More American Than Colby Covington Is

Kamaru Usman believes Colby Covington is hiding behind a gimmick.

Usman is expected to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight gold against Covington sometime this year. “The Nigerian Nightmare” is recovering from hernia surgery following his unanimous decision victory over Tyron Woodley earlier this month. Covington has claimed that Usman is faking the injury.

Kamaru Usman Says He’s More American Than Colby Covington

Usman was a guest on this week’s edition of ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show. During his appearance, the 170-pound kingpin said he represents the United States better than Covington (via Chamatkar Sandhu):

“He’s trying to hide behind this whole ‘Make America Great Again’ [gimmick]. I’m more American than he is. I have Nigerian blood flowing through me but I’m what it is to be American. I’m the immigrant and worked hard to get the situation I’m in now.”

Usman did admit that Covington has done what he had to do to stay in the welterweight title picture:

“Hats off to Colby. He did a good job. This train was passing him by.”

The bad blood between Usman and Covington is brewing. “Chaos” made his presence felt during UFC 235 fight week. He interrupted Usman’s open workout session and even traded verbal shots with “The Nigerian Nightmare” after the UFC 235 co-main event. Things got ugly the following day as both men nearly brawled in Las Vegas.