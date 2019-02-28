Kamaru Usman Answers How He Will Beat Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman has issued a response to Tyron Woodley’s question of how he expects to become the new welterweight champion.

At the UFC 235 press conference, Tyron Woodley asked Usman how he expected to be victorious when the two collide for the welterweight championship. After all, Tyron Woodley is more credentialed as a wrestler, which has been Usman’s biggest strength, and Woodley claims that a standup battle would be lopsided and end with Kamaru Usman unconscious. Recently, Woodley expressed that he still had not received a satisfactory answer to that question in the weeks following the press conference.

Before providing an answer to Woodley’s question in a media scrum on Wednesday (Feb. 27), Usman called into question the need to have “one specific thing” to beat Woodley in the first place:

“All those other guys who had one specific thing, did they beat him? Absolutely not,” Usman told reporters. “Can you name one specific thing that Rory MacDonald does very well? He does a lot pretty well. And Rory beat the shit out of him. So what am I worried about?”

With Rory MacDonald as a precedent, Kamaru Usman’s answer of how he will beat Tyron Woodley is a simple one: by mixing everything together better than Woodley does:

“I’m not gonna sit here and say, ‘I’m the best wrestler in the world. No, I’m honest with myself. And I think that’s what you need to grow,” Usman said. “That’s what you need to become a champion. I’m honest with myself. I know I’m not the best striker in the world. I know I’m not the best grappler in the world. I know I’m not the best wrestler in the world. But to mix it up, right now, I’m better than him. For sure. So we’ll find out Saturday night.”

Do you find Kamaru Usman’s answer to Tyron Woodley’s question to be satisfactory?