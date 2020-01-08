Kamaru Usman Believes Conor McGregor Wouldn’t Fight Again After He Beats Him

Kamaru Usman says Conor McGregor asking to fight for the welterweight title would be the end of his career in MMA.

Usman believes a fight between him and the Irishman would not be a close one and he would beat McGregor worse than Khabib Nurmagomedov did. Not only that, but “Notorious” wouldn’t fight again after it.

“I mean we saw what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] did to him,” Usman said to MMA Fighting. “He had to take some time off after the Khabib fight. Now imagine him fighting me. I don’t think we ever see him back in the sport.”

For Usman, he doesn’t know how the fight would be a fair one as he thinks it would be a mismatch.

“It is a [mismatch],” the welterweight champion explained. “More power to him, anything is possible. A fight is a fight, anything can happen. But just being real, that’s a tremendous mismatch. I think I would hurt him really, really bad.”

Yet, for that to even happen, the two would need to fight which Kamaru Usman believes doesn’t make sense. Unless, Conor McGregor picks up a big win at welterweight then he would possibly fight the Irishman.

“Conor doesn’t even really make sense,” Usman said. “Sure, if he comes in the division and beats someone pretty high up there and really makes the case for himself that he can really handle himself in the division, then absolutely I would entertain that fight.”