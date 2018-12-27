Kamaru Usman Blasts “Coward” Colby Covington for Missed Opportunity

After a temporary respite from the ongoing drama that has surrounded the welterweight division in recent months, Wednesday evening would resume the production of the drama, beginning with manager of Kamaru Usman, Ali Abdelaziz informing the public that Kamaru Usman is 100% getting the next shot at the welterweight title, a claim that was backed by Dana White the same day.

Once this news was released, Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington engaged in a round of finger pointing, trading the blame for how it got to the point where the long-awaited grudge match between the two has been shelved. One person of interest who was reading this exchange between Woodley and Covington was Kamaru Usman himself, who could not help but interject:

Shut your bi&ch a$$ Up coward. You ran from me 5 different times and counting… #UFC228 was your shot and your bi&ch a$$ ran from that. Now go sit the F&ck down and watch grown men work 😩😢@danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 @seanshelby https://t.co/DZTfYKYOLH — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) December 27, 2018

Kamaru Usman also has gone on record in saying that he was offered to fight Colby Covington in a fight that would have headlined UFC Brooklyn, but Colby Covington declined the fight. This apparently made the UFC’s decision for them on which of the two should be next in line for Tyron Woodley.

Now, with Usman being promised a title shot but Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington still remaining adamant on facing one another, it will be interesting to see how the conclusion of this drama unfolds and which of the three will emerge as the only leading man when all is said and done.

What’s your take on the drama surrounding the welterweight title picture currently?