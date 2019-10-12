Kamaru Usman Blasts Masvidal vs. Diaz: These Two Guys Have Over 20 Losses Combined

Kamaru Usman has slammed Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz.

On Nov. 2, Masvidal vs. Diaz will headline UFC 244 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The UFC initially wanted to book a welterweight title bout between champion Usman and Colby Covington, but negotiations fell apart. Now, Usman vs. Covington will headline UFC 245 on Dec. 14.

Usman Takes Aim At Masvidal vs. Diaz

Speaking to reporters during a Dominance MMA media day session, “The Nigerian Nightmare” said he believes the UFC dropped the ball on the UFC 244 main event (via MMAFighting.com).

“Let’s be honest, on the promotional side, I think they dropped the ball in getting my fight done, because that was the fight that should be at [Madison Square Garden],” Usman said during the Dominance MMA media day on Tuesday. “They dropped the ball getting that fight done, so they have to create something to sell a fight.”

“I mean look at those two guys, let’s be honest, these two guys have over 20 losses combined. Twenty losses. How you call yourself a ‘BMF’ and you’ve got 20 losses combined? A baddest motherf—ker alive is a guy no one can touch. You’ve got 20 losses, sit yo ass down, you’re not a bad motherf—cker.”