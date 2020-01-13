Kamaru Usman Breaks Down Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Kamaru Usman has given his take on how Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone could play out.

Fight fans won’t have to wait long for McGregor vs. Cerrone as the bout will take place this Saturday night (Jan. 18). The “Notorious” one hasn’t been seen in action since Oct. 2018. Meanwhile, Cerrone has been active but is on a two-fight skid with both losses coming by way of TKO.

Usman Gives Breakdown Of McGregor vs. Cerrone

During a live chat with fans on social media, UFC welterweight champion Usman offered his prediction for McGregor vs. “Cowboy,” which will headline UFC 246 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The video was clipped courtesy of MMA World.

“Man, I think it’s a big fight. I think if McGregor can jump on Cerrone early those first two rounds, I think he might have a chance to get that fight over with. But the longer the fight goes, the more it favors Cerrone. Cerrone just has I think more ways to win and his leg kicks start to add up and it’s only a matter of time before he actually finds that head kick. So I’m gonna say under two McGregor, over two Cerrone. That’s my pick.”

McGregor will be in search of his first victory since Nov. 2016. Then, he captured the UFC lightweight gold with a TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez. McGregor has had two MMA bouts since late 2016, while Cerrone has had 11.